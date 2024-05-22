The Right DA Club adds Cirencester Friendly to panel

The Right DA Club has added mutual provider, Cirencester Friendly, to its protection panel, offering members access to its protection product proposition.
Members of the Right DA Club can now access Cirencester's range of income protection (IP) cover products, including My Earnings Protected and Income Assured Enhanced. To advise on the Income Assured Enhanced product, advisers must be regulated for investment business by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Right DA Club detailed. Additionally, members can access Cirencester's cover enhancements, including its fracture and hospitalisation benefit, as well as the immediate death benefit, alongside a range of added-value benefits. Chelsea Kiefert, head of DA, The Right DA Club, ...
