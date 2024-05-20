More than 10m young adults without life insurance

Cost and awareness are key

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Research conducted by provider, Beagle Street, indicated that 10 million young UK adults are without life insurance and 51% do not have cover.

Out of the 2,000 young adults surveyed, those aged between 18-40, 28% said they had never thought about life insurance; 27% said they couldn't afford it; and 20% said the cost-of-living crisis meant they had no spare money. Of those with life insurance, 34% had spoken to a financial adviser; 27% had used a price comparison site; and 26% had recommendations form family or friends. The provider called for more young people to purchase life insurance, citing the estimated impact of a death of a family breadwinner being £195,000 over ten years. Ryan Griffin, director of protection, Bea...

