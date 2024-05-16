INSTANDA integrates with UnderwriteMe

Insurtech firm, INSTANDA, has announced an integration with UnderwriteMe to accelerate the expansion of its life and health proposition.
INSTANDA provides software as a service (SaaS) platform technology for life insurance distribution and policy administration. The partnership with UnderwriteMe will streamline distribution channels and enhance operational efficiencies within the life insurance industry, INSTANDA said. As part of the integration, clients can implement INSTANDA's distribution and policy administration platform whilst benefitting from underwriting automation through UnderwriteMe, across global markets. Following the integration, insurers will be able to use a no-code platform approach to reach markets...
