Unum identifies 'concerning gap' in employer mental health support

New research from Unum UK has identified a ‘concerning gap’ in employer support for mental health, as less than half (49%) of employees said their organisation had the necessary practices and services to effectively support their mental health.
Unum's research, which was carried out by WPI Economics, surveyed 4,035 UK employees aged 16-69 and found that 78% of employees would be influenced to leave their current job due to high levels of stress. Stress ranked just 1% below salary (79%) as the primary factor influencing UK employees' decisions to quit their jobs. However, 57% of employees would be influenced to remain with their current employer if health and wellbeing schemes were implemented. Unum said that if employers offered mental health support services to help manage stress, this could reduce the millions of workin...
