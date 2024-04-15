Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

Through the partnership, Bupa will focus on preventive healthcare for customers, increasing access to clinical advice early via the JAAQ at work platform. By focusing on child and adolescent mental health services, Bupa said it will provide accurate information and timely mental health support to parents, with the aim of empowering parents to better understand their own and their children's mental health. To support businesses, the content will provide the tools and services needed by employees for difficult times in the family and creating resources for people managers who may be wor...