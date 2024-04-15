Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

Bupa has extended its partnership with mental health platform, Just Ask A Question (JAAQ), to tackle challenges with health engagement, with a key focus on child and adolescent mental health services this year.
Through the partnership, Bupa will focus on preventive healthcare for customers, increasing access to clinical advice early via the JAAQ at work platform. By focusing on child and adolescent mental health services, Bupa said it will provide accurate information and timely mental health support to parents, with the aim of empowering parents to better understand their own and their children's mental health. To support businesses, the content will provide the tools and services needed by employees for difficult times in the family and creating resources for people managers who may be wor...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.