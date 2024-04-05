Female part-time hires increase four-fold at Zurich

Ahead of the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act, which comes into force tomorrow (6 April), Zurich has released findings into its hiring data. The insurer revealed that the total number of employees hired on a part-time basis has almost quadrupled since 2019 and 13% of its employees worked part-time last year. Zurich said it has continued to see demand for part-time opportunities following a 72% increase in applications per vacancy across the board in the last five years, with a 110% surge in applications from females. Overall, 88% of part-time hires last year were female ...