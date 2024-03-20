BIBA names Julie Comer as head of compliance

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed Julie Comer as its new head of compliance.
Comer be responsible for helping BIBA members with their compliance queries and concerns, as well as helping them have a "greater" understanding of current and coming regulation, including through BIBA's Compliance Forums. In the role, Comer will report to David Sparkes, regulation director. She has joined from insurer Lloyd & Whyte where she was director of risk and compliance. Sparkes said this is a vital role in BIBA as members value the association's "hands-on" approach to providing support and guidance on compliance questions, as well as remaining focused on the regulatory landsc...
