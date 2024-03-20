BIBA names Julie Comer as head of compliance

Comer be responsible for helping BIBA members with their compliance queries and concerns, as well as helping them have a "greater" understanding of current and coming regulation, including through BIBA's Compliance Forums. In the role, Comer will report to David Sparkes, regulation director. She has joined from insurer Lloyd & Whyte where she was director of risk and compliance. Sparkes said this is a vital role in BIBA as members value the association's "hands-on" approach to providing support and guidance on compliance questions, as well as remaining focused on the regulatory landsc...