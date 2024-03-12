Third of managers say supporting workplace health is not their responsibility

One third (33%) of managers do not think it is their responsibility to support with workplace health problems, according to new data from Simplyhealth.
The workplace health plan provider surveyed 4,000 UK adults about their workplace health and wellbeing and employer practice, as well as 2,000 UK women employees on their views and experience around women's health in the workplace. Simplyhealth found that 74% of women in the workplace have experienced health problems at work and women reported generally higher rates of being affected by health issues than men in the workplace. Over half (54%) of line managers reported that a "significant" number of women were bringing their health issues to the attention of their, yet one third (34%) ...
