Third of managers say supporting workplace health is not their responsibility

Three quarters of women have experienced health problems at work

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One third (33%) of managers do not think it is their responsibility to support with workplace health problems, according to new data from Simplyhealth.

The workplace health plan provider surveyed 4,000 UK adults about their workplace health and wellbeing and employer practice, as well as 2,000 UK women employees on their views and experience around women's health in the workplace. Simplyhealth found that 74% of women in the workplace have experienced health problems at work and women reported generally higher rates of being affected by health issues than men in the workplace. Over half (54%) of line managers reported that a "significant" number of women were bringing their health issues to the attention of their, yet one third (34%) ...

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support
Group Protection

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Canada Life research shows

Canada Life research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
14 March 2024 • 1 min read
Santé Group partners with Vanquish Business Services
Group Protection

Santé Group partners with Vanquish Business Services

Extending suite of services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
14 March 2024 • 1 min read
