National Friendly adds to IP policy

Mutual society, National Friendly, has announced it will be changing the benefit in relation to its Income Protection (IP) policies from 5 March, 2024.
The product has now added a five-years' benefit term, as well as increasing its benefit guarantee to a maximum of £3,000 per month (£2,000 per month for those who select the five-year benefit option). This change adds to the previous one- and two-years' benefit and also increases the time to supply proof of earnings to six months from the start of policy. Fracture Cover has also been added to the product, in the form of a one-time £3,000 payout. This comes alongside a rehabilitation benefit to a maximum of £1,500 a year, covering the expenses for two private consultations for physi...
