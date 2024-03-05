Bupa adds whole of workforce health service

Health insurer, Bupa, has launched a whole of workforce service called Bupa Well+, which aims to give health and wellbeing support to employers.
The service, which will be available through the app Bupa Touch, focuses on digital health and wellbeing solutions centred around prevention, diagnosis and treatment. The product gives users digital consultations with GPs, nurses, physios and mental health specialists and access to various treatments. These additions are influenced by the Bupa Wellbeing Index, which revealed counselling services (24%) and mental health apps (23%) are among the most-used added value services from health insurers. Alex Perry, CEO for Bupa UK Insurance said: "We know how important it is for employers ...
