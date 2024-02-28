Unum partners with Toothfairy on dental offering

The offering will be available to all new and renewing Unum dental clients to help with the current dental care crisis, the employee benefits provider detailed. Toothfairy's app provides insured employees with dentistry services, support and guidance for everyday preventative dental care and routine treatment, alongside Unum's wider services. Services include unlimited use of a one-to-one chat helpline with qualified dentists, a virtual exam and real-time dental symptom checker, video consultations, dentist-led emergency appointment finder, discounts on cosmetic treatment, access to U...