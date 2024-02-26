Co-founder of St James’s Place and former chair of RIT Capital Partners Jacob Rothschild has died aged 87.
Alongside Mark Weinberg and Mike Wilson, Rothschild co-founded J. Rothschild Assurance Group in 1991, which would become known as St James's Place Capital, following a reverse takeover in 1997. Rothschild served as chair of RIT Capital Partners from the investment trust's inception to 2019, when he stepped back from the board and took on a role as honorary president. In a statement to the PA news agency, his family said: "Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many peoples' lives - a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a ...
