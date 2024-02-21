IPT haul up 10%: HMRC

Between April 2023 and January 2024, IPT raised £6.5 billion for the Treasury compared to £5.9 billion through the same period the previous year. This increase indicates another record sum raised through IPT for the Chancellor and comes at a time when the cost-of-living crisis and NHS pressures are impacting the health and private medical insurance (PMI) markets. Industry reacts After these figures were released, COVER reached out to the industry to garner sentiment on potential freezes to IPT, as well as how the cost-of-living crisis is impacting consumer uptake of PMI and health i...