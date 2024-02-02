Bupa launches period plan for employees

The plan, which comes free of charge, includes a 45 minute session with a GP, plus a follow up appointment and advice for a full year. It also encompasses a care plan for people over 18 who suffer from periods that may be heavy, painful or irregular.

This addition is based on findings from Bupa's Wellbeing Index, that found 47% of women who have periods suffer from severe period pain most months. Symptoms like nausea (31%) and headaches or migraines (48%) were highlighted as additional concerns for those surveyed.

Tom Hoosen-Webber, chief people and procurement officer, Bupa Global & UK, said: "I'm delighted that we've just launched our Bupa Period Plan for free to all our colleagues at Bupa. This shows our continued commitment to our people, giving them to access the support they need.

"The latest insights from our Bupa Wellbeing Index focusing on women's health, show just how many women suffer with painful and heavy periods each month, and how this affects both their home and professional lives. So it's vital workplaces foster a culture where women are able to have the awareness and support they need. Women make up 48% of the UK workforce and it's essential we help them to thrive."

Periods are also seen as difficult to discuss at work according to Bupa's research, with just one in eight (13%) of women surveyed having taken time off work in the last 12 months due to symptoms linked to periods. A third (35%) also gave a different reason when requesting the time away.