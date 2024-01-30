Fintel acquires platform to expand range of services to advice firms

Marks its sixth acquisition in the past 12 months

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

Fintel, the parent company of Defaqto and SimplyBiz, has acquired Owen James Events to expand its range of services to "greater numbers of advice firms, wealth managers and paraplanners".

Owen James Events is a platform for strategic engagement events across the financial services sector. The acquisition will help to evolve events and strategic services using Owen James' insight on market sentiment, challenges and strategic priorities. Fintel has been expanding its portfolio in recent times, the addition of Owen James Events follows the acquisitions of Synaptic, VouchedFor, AKG, Competent Adviser and MiCap. Owen James Events marks the sixth acquisition by Fintel in the past 12 months. It has been conducted through Fintel IQ, the business's technology and knowledge p...

