Amii welcomes imatta as corporate member

Mental health support service

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Association of Medical Insurers (amii) has welcomed the addition of mental health support service, imatta, as a corporate member.

Imatta's platform aims to offer anonymous and impartial support through video content, interactive seminars, one-to-one coaching and therapy, to support mental health and personal development. Christopher Perry Metcalf, founder, imatta, said its partnership with amii supports its mission to reach more organisations that care about its employees' health and wellbeing. Metcalf told COVER: "We've been keen to attend and participate in more industry events and focus group meetings to shape and improve the future of employee wellbeing. Being part of amii's network allows us to do just that...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

More on PMI

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services
PMI

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

Enhanced men’s and women’s health offering

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 February 2024 • 3 min read
Simplyhealth launches a new category for Health Plan proposition
PMI

Simplyhealth launches a new category for Health Plan proposition

New package of musculoskeletal support

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 February 2024 • 2 min read
Amii welcomes imatta as corporate member
PMI

Amii welcomes imatta as corporate member

Mental health support service

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 January 2024 • 1 min read