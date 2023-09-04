Ten stories you may have missed over summer

With the summer holidays coming to an end, COVER highlights ten stories from the protection and health insurance world during July and August you might have missed.
Aviva 'uncomfortable' on PDG's Charter opt in claim notification requirement
Aviva stated it is "uncomfortable" with the Protection Distributors Group's (PDG) Claims Charter requirement for intermediaries to be notified of all claims when made, without the customer being asked to opt in.
PDG updates Claims Charter signatories amid claims delay frustration
The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) confirmed fourteen insurers as signatories for its Claims Charter for 2023, while a new measure has been introduced for signatories in 2024 amid claims delays.
MetLife launches first standalone children's protection proposition
MetLife launched a new standalone protection policy, ChildShield, aimed at addressing current gaps in the market and offering advisers a complete protection proposition for clients.
40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?
For the 40th anniversary of the first critical illness policy on 6 August, Jaskeet Briah spoke to protection experts about the next steps required to take the product forward.
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Protection advisers believe they are facing an uphill, and potentially unwinnable, fight against appointed representatives (AR) that fraudulently sell cover to consumers, inflicting further damage to the industry's reputation.
Cheapest is not the only way in protection, Ombudsman tells PDG
In its quest to improve what the protection market as a whole does for consumers and customers, the PDG sent Alan Lakey and Tom Baigrie to meet with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) to seek help in allowing advisers to give the advice they think best, rather than focus entirely on arranging the cheapest deal.
First critical illness claim paid under Guardian cover upgrade
Challenger insurer Guardian confirmed the first claim under its cover upgrade promise, launched in 2018, has been paid out to a critical illness claimant.
Advisers want smarter use of insurer's advertising budgets
Advisers said they want to see insurance providers use marketing and advertising budgets in more effective ways, with some stating they would accept reduced commission if it meant more impactful and targeted campaigns.
LifeSearch becomes exclusive advice arm for Neilson
LifeSearch announced that it will become the advisory arm of life insurance provider Neilson Financial Services as part of a new exclusive partnership.
Vicky Churcher joins Cirencester Friendly as non-executive director
Mutual society Cirencester Friendly announced the appointment of Vicky Churcher as non-executive director and Janice Banks as the new chair.