Income protection records strong start to 2023: Gen Re

£24 million of IP premiums written in Q1

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Income protection records strong start to 2023: Gen Re

The latest Protection Pulse report from Gen Re shows income protection policy sales and premiums have continued to grow in the first half of 2023.

According to Gen Re data, 121,000 income protection policies were written in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, annual premium equivalents (APE) rose 31% to £48 million during H1 2023 compared to £36m over the same time period.

The reinsurer stated that in the first quarter of this year, £24m of IP premiums were written representing the highest levels recorded since Protection Pulse reporting began

"The growth in premiums exceeds that of the number of contracts written, driven potentially by high levels of wage growth in the employment market," Gen Re said.

Overall, total APE during the first half of 2023 rose to £397m across all individual protection policy types, up 8% from £369m last year.

However, there was a slight drop of 1% in policies written year-on-year. There were 1.04 million contracts written during the first half of 2023, down from the previous year's count of 1.05m, according to the data.

Elsewhere, underwritten and guaranteed acceptance whole of life (WOL) markets "have both performed well during H1 2023", Gen Re said, with premiums and contracts written "significantly higher" than H1 2022.

"The cost-of-living crisis is likely to continue to affect consumer spending habits, particularly as the full impact of the multiple interest rate rises begins to be felt in the property market, and this may impact future protection new business sales," Gen Re stated.

null
Source: Gen Re Protection Pulse Half Year 2023 Review

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Health Assured joins GriD

Insurtech Spotlight: Lovethorn

More on Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly joins TMA Club protection panel
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly joins TMA Club protection panel

DA brokers can access IP products

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2023 • 1 min read
The Exeter adds first job, redundancy features to Income First
Income Protection

The Exeter adds first job, redundancy features to Income First

Supporting Consumer Duty requirements

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 July 2023 • 2 min read
Guardian joins IPTF as new member
Income Protection

Guardian joins IPTF as new member

Following positive response to new proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 July 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling

The August 2023 episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from the protection space.

COVER
clock 24 August 2023 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

"The move to protection has allowed me to do more of what I enjoy"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 August 2023 • 7 min read
40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?
Critical Illness

40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

“The best kind of claim is not to have one in the first place”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2023 • 7 min read