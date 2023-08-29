Income protection records strong start to 2023: Gen Re

According to Gen Re data, 121,000 income protection policies were written in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, annual premium equivalents (APE) rose 31% to £48 million during H1 2023 compared to £36m over the same time period.

The reinsurer stated that in the first quarter of this year, £24m of IP premiums were written representing the highest levels recorded since Protection Pulse reporting began

"The growth in premiums exceeds that of the number of contracts written, driven potentially by high levels of wage growth in the employment market," Gen Re said.

Overall, total APE during the first half of 2023 rose to £397m across all individual protection policy types, up 8% from £369m last year.

However, there was a slight drop of 1% in policies written year-on-year. There were 1.04 million contracts written during the first half of 2023, down from the previous year's count of 1.05m, according to the data.

Elsewhere, underwritten and guaranteed acceptance whole of life (WOL) markets "have both performed well during H1 2023", Gen Re said, with premiums and contracts written "significantly higher" than H1 2022.

"The cost-of-living crisis is likely to continue to affect consumer spending habits, particularly as the full impact of the multiple interest rate rises begins to be felt in the property market, and this may impact future protection new business sales," Gen Re stated.