Value of average insurance fraud jumped 20% in 2022

According to ABI figures

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has revealed that despite a 19% decline in the volume of fraudulent insurance claims detected in 2022, the value of the average scam increased 20% year-on-year to £15,000, compared to £12,283 in 2021.

The total number of fraudulent claims detected last year dropped to 72,600 cases compared to 89,000 in 2021, but the value of an average scam fell at a lower rate following higher inflation and a £134m rise in the value of property frauds.

The number of opportunistic frauds decreased by 18% to 63,000 cases, with a 20% decline in the volume of fraudulent personal injury claims. The ABI detailed this is largely due to the Official Injury Claim (OIC) portal reducing the overall number of small personal injury claims being made.

Earlier this year, The City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) detailed a 61% increase in opportunistic fraud cases between March 2022 and April this year, although only 4.5% of these cases related to life insurance fraud.

Motor insurance continued to represent the largest volume of fraud cases at 42,500, making up 59% of total insurance claims fraud.

Overall, the total cost of claim frauds to the industry remained the same YoY at £1.1billion.

The ABI highlighted a number of detected fraudulent cases, including that of a man who was jailed for making bogus medical claims worth £24,000 against three insurers, which involved submitting fake receipts for non-existent medical treatments.

Mark Allen, ABI assistant director and head of fraud and financial crime, stated there is no room for complacency as rising costs for households and businesses means honest customers now more than ever expect insurers to "weed out the cheats and focus on paying genuine claims as quickly as possible."

"Fraud is now the most reported crime in England and Wales. As financial hardship increases, previously honest customers could be tempted to ‘act in the moment' to exaggerate claims. These latest figures highlight that some fraudsters are aiming big, with some large frauds uncovered," Allen said.

"This shows why there can be absolutely no let-up in pursuing insurance fraudsters. Honest customers rightly expect nothing less."

Tom Hill, detective chief inspector from the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), added: "Whilst it is positive to see that detected insurance fraud rates fell in 2022, the increase in the average value of fraud shows that both IFED and the insurance industry cannot afford to take our foot off the pedal when it comes to uncovering and disrupting fraudsters." 

"Insurance fraud is never simply taking money from a company that can afford it. Many victims of insurance fraud are members of the public, from people who have their identities stolen to help facilitate fraud, to people who have unknowingly bought fake motor insurance from ghost brokers."

