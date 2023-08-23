First critical illness claim paid under Guardian cover upgrade

Guardian stated that the promise forms a "central part" of its strategy to secure better customer outcomes, by treating existing customers in the same way as new ones.

The promise means Guardian will check a claim against both the critical illness definitions that the customer bought, as well as the critical illness definitions for new customers, and to pay out if the claim is valid under either.

The claimant originally took out cover with Guardian in July 2019, when its definition of Parkinsons was:

"A definite diagnosis by a UK Consultant Neurologist of idiopathic Parkinson's disease. There must be permanent clinical impairment of motor function with associated tremor and rigidity of movement."

That definition was updated in October that year to state that impairments "should include either an associated tremor or muscle rigidity."

The claimant, who works as a financial adviser, had received a definite diagnosis by a UK Consultant of Parkinson's and had an associated tremor; they were not, however, yet experiencing muscle rigidity.

As such, the claim would not have been valid under the previous definition when the policy was taken out.

"As an adviser, when Guardian came to market with its critical illness policy and its cover upgrade promise, I could see it was special, and that was part of the reason I took out this cover for myself," the claimant commented.

The claimant was also referred to Krysalis, via Guardian's HALO claims service, for specialist neurological occupational therapy, incorporating therapeutic sessions, help with fatigue management and lifestyle modifications and strategies to manage their condition.

"The therapy sessions with Krysalis have helped me to process and organise my thoughts about my Parkinson's diagnosis", they said.

"When I was first diagnosed, I had a very bleak outlook, but the therapy has helped me see things differently. I now hold a much more positive outlook for the future."

Phil Deacon, head of claims at Guardian, added: "This claim shows why cover upgrade is such an important and valuable feature of Guardian's critical illness cover and it speaks to exactly what we're trying to achieve as a business.

"What's more, through our bespoke HALO claims service and specifically our partnership with Krysalis, we're able to provide our customer with access to specialist neurological support to help them come to terms with their condition and to manage it."