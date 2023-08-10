Nuffield Health names two non-executive directors

Rochford will take on the role of chair of the Finance and Investment Committee at Nuffield Health. He has over 30 years of experience in financial services, most recently as chief executive of Arrow Global Group, an integrated asset manager.

Prior to joining Arrow, Rochford was chief financial officer of Virgin Money, where Nuffield Health said he was crucial in taking the company public.

Meanwhile, Killen is currently non-executive director at construction and regeneration business Morgan Sindall Group and a trustee of the Dorset and Somerset air ambulance service.

Previously, Killen was executive director of people at the John Lewis Partnership, where she helped to deliver an employment proposition for 92,000 partners.

Natalie-Jane Macdonald, Nuffield Health chair, commented that Killen and Rochford bring a range of experience from consumer-facing organisations, particularly in the people experience and financial management space, and complement the existing board members skillset and experience.

"In a time of unprecedented demand on the healthcare system, the charity is committed to play its part to deliver the highest quality care and services to the diverse communities we serve across the UK. These additions will strengthen key areas of our board and help us on our journey as we strive to fulfil our purpose to build a healthier nation," Macdonald said.