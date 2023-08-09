Consumer Duty Alliance appoints ex-FCA specialist to chair forum

The Consumer Duty Alliance has appointed Michael Lawrence as the chair of its new Consumer Duty Champions' Forum, with the first online event to take place in September.

The not-for-profit said the forum aims to help ‘Consumer Duty champions' benchmark through early experience and the sharing of good practice, and will facilitate "meaningful discussions that will benefit firms and their clients across the sector.

The Consumer Duty Champions' Forum will enable compliance directors and other appropriate alliance members to raise and discuss key issues and challenges around the implementation of Consumer Duty.

Lawrence is principal consultant at Bovill, a business management consultant business, and he previously spent 16 years with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), most recently as a technical specialist in consumer investments supervision.

He joined Bovill in February 2023 to advise on product governance, the regulatory frameworks governing advised and non-advised pension/investment models, as well as complaints and redress.

Keith Richards, chief executive of the Consumer Duty Alliance, said Lawrence's first-hand regulatory knowledge and experience since leaving the FCA and in his current role at Bovill helping firms of all sizes to meet Consumer Duty obligations means he is best placed to chair the forum.

Lawrence commented: "It's clear from the extensive and positive reaction to the launch of the Consumer Duty Alliance that there is a real need and demand for an independent body focusing on this significant piece of regulation through a collaborative alliance.

"I'm excited to chair the Consumer Duty Champions' Forum and look forward to fostering a robust and inclusive dialogue that ensures our collective efforts lead to tangible positive impacts for consumers."

Johnny Timpson OBE, ambassador for the alliance and architect behind the creation of the Champions' forum, added: "Every firm needs a Consumer Duty champion and now that the legislation is live, this new forum offers practical support through the sharing of good practice more widely, and aims to help members' through shared experiences, new ideas and shared innovations."