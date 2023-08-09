Bupa agrees four-year contract with Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay operates 34 hospitals across England and provides a range of specialised clinical services from routine to complex surgery, day case procedures, diagnostic services and physiotherapy.

Under the agreement, Bupa and Ramsay will work together to explore new ways to improve and develop their proposition for customers.

Bupa said that both providers are committed to expanding key Bupa specialist cancer care centres in the breast, bowel and prostate, and they will collaborate to offer customers "greater" speed of access to oncology and "high-quality" health services.

Bupa and Ramsay have also set science-based targets to reduce their carbon emissions across all scopes, and Bupa noted that both businesses are aligned in their goal to reach net zero emissions by 2040 and will collaborate to reduce their environmental impact.

Bupa's targets include reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, while Ramsay has a target of a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Bupa also plans to reduce its absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, including insurance-related services, business travel, downstream transportation and distribution, by at least 63% by 2034 from a 2019 base year.

Meanwhile, Ramsay plans to engage with suppliers making up 80% of its spend by 2027 to encourage the adoption of reducing emissions in line with science-based targets, and it has a long-term target of net zero GHA emissions across the value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2040.

Alex Perry, Bupa UK Insurance chief executive, said: "Our shared commitment to delivering customer-centric services and tackling climate change will help us to deliver Bupa's purpose of longer, healthier, happier lives - and making a better world."

Nick Costa, Ramsay Health Care UK said: "Our Ramsay Cares sustainability strategy is focused on creating healthier people, stronger communities and a thriving planet and to deliver healthcare that makes a positive difference, and we believe this renewed partnership will help toward our collective goals."