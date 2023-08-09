Circle Health Group launches health subscription service for businesses

The service has been designed to help both large and small businesses meet workplace health challenges, Circle noted, such as "expensive and inaccessible traditional insurance models" for workplaces with older employees.

Subscribers will receive discounted treatment at one of Circle's private hospitals with cover of £10,000 per year and a 10% discount on surgery and specialist treatment.

The monthly service also offers unlimited consultant and GP appointments, tests, checks and scans.

Developed in partnership with Circle's hospital consultant body, the group detailed that MyWay was developed in response to "enormous demand from corporates for high-quality occupational health services" to help employees return to work and prevent worry or time off work in a tight labour market.

Mark O'Herlihy, chief commerical officer of Circle Health Group, commented: "Subscription services like Netflix and HelloFresh have revolutionised our lives. Why should healthcare be any different?

"For every 13 workers, one person is long-term sick - the UK has a massive ‘sick-force' problem, and we desperately need new healthcare solutions to tackle this productivity challenge and get the economy moving."

Paul Manning, a consultant surgeon at Nottinghamshire University Hospital NHS Trust who helped design the service, said current patients are more acute and less able to return to work.

"Simple subscription products like this exist in other countries to prevent this problem, guaranteeing rapid access to specialists at affordable prices. We have a huge gap in provision for businesses looking to cover their employees' healthcare needs," Manning commented.

Specifically, sole traders, small business owners and organisations with large numbers of older employees can struggle getting private medical insurance to cover their staff, Manning added.

"This low-cost service has been designed by doctors to bridge the gap for businesses looking to provide a good access to care for their employees in a challenging economic climate."