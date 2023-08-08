PAM Group acquires occupational health physiotherapy business

60 staff members to transfer to PAM Physio Solutions

Occupational health and wellbeing provider PAM Group has acquired the occupational health physiotherapy business of Connect Health for an undisclosed sum.

Connect Health provides community healthcare services to NHS patients across the UK, which are unaffected by the deal and remain its core operation.

As part of the acquisition, 60 staff members from Connect will transfer to PAM Physio Solutions (PPS), taking the number of people servicing employers through PPS to 120.

James Murphy, chief executive of PAM Group, stated that the deal allows the group to consolidate its respective teams, and to improve and expand its service offering to the existing client base and to new clients.

PAM Group employs over 700 people and operates a network of 25 clinics across the UK, and the group now has 90 specialist MSK clinicians following the deal.

The acquisition of Connect Health's assets and colleagues is a "perfect fit" for the PPS business, Murphy noted, and it marks the group's second deal this year following its acquisition of mobile health screening service provider MedProtect in January.

Murphy commented: "Our ongoing investment and the technology solutions that we have built within the PPS business have resulted in significant increased demand for our services, as employers place more emphasis on managing and protecting the physical health of their employees.

"We continue to look at acquisitions in the UK and overseas where they make strategic sense alongside our current business and service offerings, and are a good fit."

