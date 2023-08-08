Mental health support is top priority in business healthcare cover: Benenden Health

GP access and diagnostics follow this

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Mental health support is top priority in business healthcare cover: Benenden Health

New research has found that mental health support is the ‘most attractive’ service for over two thirds of employers (67%) when selecting business healthcare cover.

Healthcare provider Benenden Health conducted research among 54 intermediary brokers in the healthcare sector and found that faster GP access and diagnostics were also a top priority for employers at 47% and 19% respectively.

Three quarters (74%) of intermediaries found employer expectations of healthcare services have changed in the last 12-18 months, with employers demanding a "more comprehensive" level of cover than before.

Employers were also more focused on immediate access to services, particularly digital services, following waiting times for NHS England reaching record highs last month, Benenden Health detailed.

Bob Andrews, Benenden Health chief executive, stated that private healthcare is now about speed rather than luxury hospitals, with access to primary services faster being the main motivator for choosing private health.

"This ‘need for speed' wasn't the case five years ago; the priority used to be secondary treatments, such as larger operations and procedures. This speaks to the current state of the NHS yet, is helpful for the NHS' survival."

Health and medical insurance broker, advo, added: "Speed of access is more important than ever. Businesses are focusing on quicker access to services for their employees, as NHS wait times continue at an unacceptable level."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Financial Vulnerability Taskforce launches guide to support bereaved clients

PAM Group acquires occupational health physiotherapy business

More on Group Protection

PAM Group acquires occupational health physiotherapy business
Group Protection

PAM Group acquires occupational health physiotherapy business

60 staff members to transfer to PAM Physio Solutions

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 August 2023 • 1 min read
Hybrid working, neurodiversity and wellbeing for all
Group Protection

Hybrid working, neurodiversity and wellbeing for all

"Assessments should be based on ideas and what you bring to the table, not how loud you are"

Vanessa Sallows
clock 07 August 2023 • 5 min read
One in four WeCare users seeking mental health support: Canada Life
Group Protection

One in four WeCare users seeking mental health support: Canada Life

Over half of mental health cases were for women

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 August 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read