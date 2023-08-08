Mental health support is top priority in business healthcare cover: Benenden Health

Healthcare provider Benenden Health conducted research among 54 intermediary brokers in the healthcare sector and found that faster GP access and diagnostics were also a top priority for employers at 47% and 19% respectively.

Three quarters (74%) of intermediaries found employer expectations of healthcare services have changed in the last 12-18 months, with employers demanding a "more comprehensive" level of cover than before.

Employers were also more focused on immediate access to services, particularly digital services, following waiting times for NHS England reaching record highs last month, Benenden Health detailed.

Bob Andrews, Benenden Health chief executive, stated that private healthcare is now about speed rather than luxury hospitals, with access to primary services faster being the main motivator for choosing private health.

"This ‘need for speed' wasn't the case five years ago; the priority used to be secondary treatments, such as larger operations and procedures. This speaks to the current state of the NHS yet, is helpful for the NHS' survival."

Health and medical insurance broker, advo, added: "Speed of access is more important than ever. Businesses are focusing on quicker access to services for their employees, as NHS wait times continue at an unacceptable level."