Protection sales sluggish at Royal London despite spike in adviser interest

In H1 company results published on today (4 August), chief executive Barry O'Dwyer said he was confident more advisers would search for a protection specialist under Consumer Duty.

However, the results showed protection new business sales at Royal London reduced to £368m, down £201m year on year. O'Dwyer attributed the decline to ongoing cost of living pressures.

Royal London said its acquisition of Aegon UK's closed individual protection business, which was announced earlier this year (4 April), "will allow it to deliver synergies in the protection business" moving forward.

Aegon's protection business comprised of over 400,000 customers across life insurance, critical illness and income protection. Customers' policies are expected to transfer to Royal London in 2024.

Furthermore, Royal London said it is "well positioned" to support advisers who are facing cost of living challenges through technology. For the first half of the year, it supported advisers in meeting their Consumer Duty requirements through a dedicated online hub, interactive webinars and account support.

"We continued to invest in our technology capabilities, further enhancing our ability to engage customers and support them with their financial needs," O'Dwyer said.

"This included a series of enhancements to our mobile app and financial wellbeing service, including a new state benefits entitlement calculator. We launched a new Retirement and Lifestyle Planner: a new digital, financial adviser-branded tool that helps financial advisers reach new clients and grow their business."

Read more: Royal London CEO: Consumer Duty to fuel protection growth