The Exeter launches new system for IP claims assessment

The system will streamline the IP claims process and improve service efficiencies, the insurer detailed, as it will tailor claims questions, reduce end-to-end turnaround times for pay outs, and allow The Exeter "greater capacity" to offer instant decisions at the point of claim.

The UnderwriteMe backed system will support claims assessors at The Exeter to gather as much information as possible from an initial phone conversation with a claimant and generate a tailored question set based on the cause of the claim and the conversation.

Claire Hird, customer service director at The Exeter, said the system provides its claims assessors with a more complete view of the member's product details, and uses responsive questions to help them make quicker decisions.

The system also provides claims assessors with policy information, product features, exclusions, and adviser details on one platform.

However, whilst the system can recommend an outcome, the final claims decision will remain with the claims assessor until The Exeter is ready to automate claim decisions, the insurer noted.

The Exeter will also extend the system to its life cover, Real Life, claims early next year, further aligning with the Protection Distributor Group's (PDG) claims charter.

"The ability to fast-track a claim for payment for those members with a day one or week one deferred period is hugely exciting and aims to provide faster payments to those who will experience an immediate drop in income if they are unable to work due to illness or injury," Hird commented.

Simon Jacobs, director of business development at UnderwriteMe, stated that the industry has spent a considerable amount of time and investment in making the underwriting process a far better experience for our customers.

"As part of this, we have made the application questions more intuitive to meet the needs of the customer whilst speeding up decision making times and improving decision consistency," Jacobs said.

Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), added: "Ensuring a claims assessor can make a decision with all information available in a consistent and efficient way is a good thing.

"The time taken to evaluate and pay claims is vital in ensuring that IP payments enable people to enjoy the financial security and peace of mind they purchased, and this is a positive step in delivering this."