Engage Health Group joins GRiD

To grow the group risk market

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD) has welcomed Engage Health Group as a new member.

Engage Health is a health insurance broker and employee benefits consultancy, and its new membership will help the business to "make the most of the opportunities to grow the group risk market", GRiD noted.

The broker will also access group risk experts, opportunities to network, exclusive research and specialist training for its employees.

Charlie Cousins, Engage Health Group director, commented: "We see a huge opportunity in developing and growing the group risk market and are excited to work with GRiD to support this goal."

Paul White, GRiD chair, said: "We work in a dynamic industry, and the need for group risk, and therefore the opportunities, are huge. We very much welcome Engage to the GRiD fold and look forward to supporting them in growing the market."

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
