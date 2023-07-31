BIBA appoints David Sparkes as regulation director

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has announced a series of new appointments to its board, with David Sparkes, head of compliance and training, named as regulation director in a new main board position.

The association has also appointed Emma Chapman, head of conference, as conference director and she joins the main board, while Lindsay Campbell, who formerly held the role, remains in the conference team as conference manager on a part-time basis.

Chapman commented: "The BIBA Conference is an important event in the insurance calendar and I'm looking forward to building on its success and helping to shape the future of BIBA."

Elsewhere, Vannessa Young, compliance and advisory boards manager, will now assume responsibility for the association's sustainability and she will drive support for members in this area, alongside her compliance and advisory boards management roles.

Additionally, BIBA detailed it has made provision for other senior managers, including Alastair Blundell, head of insurance, and Nicola Maguire, head of commercial, to have wider remits and attend certain main board meetings.

Graeme Trudgill, BIBA chief executive, commented that having new voices will enable the association to "stay on top" of the broad range of matters that impact brokers.

"I see the overarching themes of issues that are relevant to members being encompassed by regulation and legislation, investment in operational support for members and the future. These changes within BIBA will greatly assist members," Trudgill said.

