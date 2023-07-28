Scan.com partners with HealthKey on access to diagnostics

HealthKey is an application programming interface (API) first platform connecting payers such as insurers, employers and health plans with digital health services, and both companies are backed by Aviva through its partnership with Founders Factory, which supports new start-ups.

This new partnership will help to "resolve the complexities" around the procurement of healthcare services and how they are paid for, and it will remove barriers to offering personalised occupational health and wellbeing benefits for employees, Scan.com detailed.

Employers have the option to supply eligible employees with a monthly budget within HealthKey, which can be spent on health services that suit an employee's individual needs.

The health services offered within HealthKey range from diagnostic imaging to fertility tests, chronic disease management and mental health services.

Lizzie Tuckey, UK managing director at Scan.com, said: "Efficient infrastructure removes barriers for payers and makes personalised health benefits more accessible for patients.

"Together with HealthKey, we are speeding up access to imaging, to shorten diagnostic waiting lists and reduce the impact of delays on employee absences and wellbeing."

David Joerring, chief executive and founder at HealthKey, said the partnership will improve access to personalised health by making diagnostic scans "easily accessible to people that need them, when they need them, [and] free from complex reimbursement or long waiting lists."

He added: "Partnerships such as this are the cornerstone of our mission to build a digital health infrastructure that allows people to access the healthcare they need free from unnecessary barriers."