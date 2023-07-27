Life insurance represents one in four insurance policy cancellations

While 16% reduce level of life cover

Life insurance policies represented nearly one in four of all insurance cover cancelled in the six months leading up to January 2023, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Detailed in the regulator's Financial Lives Survey 2022, published yesterday (26 June), 23% of all insurance policies cancelled in order to save money were life cover.

This was followed by critical illness (10%), private medical insurance (9%) and health cash plans (5%). The report did not include information on income protection policy cancellations.

Comparatively, mobile phone (27%) and pet (25%) insurance were the most cancelled general insurance policies, followed by contents and gadget (21%).

During the same time period, life cover represented 16% of all insurance policies where cover was reduced, followed by critical illness (12%) and PMI (9%).

Meanwhile, motor (39%) and contents (31%) insurance were the most-reduced types of general insurance proportionally.

Included in the report was a case study of ‘Surina', a woman in her early 50s living in social housing with a long-term medical condition which "causes widespread pain." The report stated Surina takes medication for the condition which severely impedes her mental faculties, causing her to struggle to concentrate and to work with numbers.

Due to taking reduced working hours as a result of her condition and the ongoing cost of living crisis, Surina was "finding it very hard to make ends meet" when she spoke to the FCA in January this year.

"Surina sat down with her brother to work through her finances to see what expenses she could cut. Her contents insurance, life insurance, and private medical insurance policies were the only real option. It was a choice between having enough money to eat or keeping these policies," the report said.

"Surina cancelled all three policies over the phone and was very complimentary about her experiences. She felt that all three providers were helpful, understanding, and dealt with her sympathetically. Her home contents provider and private medical insurance provider both suggested a reduced monthly premium, which Surina still felt was unaffordable."

The report stated her providers offered to waive the cancellation fee, while Surina understood she might not be covered for her pre-existing medical condition should she take out new cover in the future.

