Nearly 13 million people have low financial resilience: FCA

The report, published today (26 June), surveyed more than 19,000 adults aged over 18 across the UK and found that the number of those with low financial resilience - meaning over-indebtedness or levels of savings or low or erratic earnings - has grown by around 1 million between February 2020 to a total of 12.9 million in May 2022.

The regulator cited ongoing cost of living pressures as the primary driver for the increased levels of low financial resilience, along with growing levels of personal debt and missed utility bill payments.

In the six months to January 2023, one in eight adults (13% or 6.2m people) who had held insurance or protection policies in May 2022 cancelled at least one of their policies (8% or 3.6m people) and/or reduced the level of cover on at least one of their policies (7% or 3.1m people), specifically to save money due to the rising cost of living, the report stated.

Elsewhere in the report, the FCA found 53% of UK adults held no form of protection cover between 2020 and 2022, with those aged 18-24 and the unemployed the most likely not to hold a policy.

Over half (54%) of all UK adults reported feeling increased levels of anxiety or stress due to the cost of living. Just under three in 10 (28%) reported losing sleep due to financial worries, a quarter (24%) reported struggling with their mental health, and 15% had relationship problems because of their money worries.

Nisha Arora, FCA director for cross-cutting policy and strategy, wrote in the report foreword that the regulator's Consumer Duty, coming into force on 31 July, will set "higher and clearer standards" for consumer protection to improve outcomes.

"I encourage financial services firms to use these results to better understand the needs and experiences of their customers and target markets, as they are required to do under the Consumer Duty," Arora wrote.

"Similarly, I encourage consumer bodies, the government, policymakers, academics, other regulators and those with an interest in personal finance and the regulation of financial services, to use the survey results."

Financial vulnerability

As of May 2022, the FCA noted that 52% of UK adults (27.3m people) were classed as having one or more characteristics of financial vulnerability. The regulator cited four drivers which may increase the risk of vulnerability: poor health, experiencing a negative life event, low resilience and low capability.

The report detailed that 4.8m adults were in poor health or had cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS), or HIV infection, and over half (59%) of these experienced issues interacting with financial providers or with managing their finances specifically due to a health condition or illness.

Around one in four (22%) experienced a negative life event such as bereavement, job loss or relationship breakdown, 27% had low resilience and 22% were recorded to have low capability.

Jenny Davidson, commercial proposition director at Quilter, commented: "Vulnerability can be a deeply personal issue. Customers are unlikely to shout about it or may be unwilling to discuss it, so a crucial challenge for all companies is to identify customers on this spectrum of risk.

"All employees of financial services firms must have the skills and capability to recognise and deal with customers who display signs of vulnerability, and the FCA has previously provided guidance on embedding fair treatment of vulnerable customers across businesses."

Davidson added that not all customers with characteristics of vulnerability will actually be vulnerable, such as those with "transient vulnerability" who because of specific circumstances at a certain time, may not be able to make a complex decision.

"Navigating financial choices whilst displaying a characteristic of vulnerability may at times feel like an unsurmountable challenge, and it is vital that firms do all they can to help people easily navigate their money choices," she said.