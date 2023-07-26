Over half of UK adults without protection cover in last two years

The latest iteration of the regulator's Financial Lives Survey, published today (26 June), shows that 47% of UK adults held a form of protection insurance - including life, private medial insurance (PMI) critical illness, income protection and health cash plans - in 2022, up from 46% in 2020 and 41% in 2017.

Just under one in three (29%) of 19,145 respondents stated they had life insurance last year, down from 30% in 2020, while 13% held a PMI or critical illness cover policy (also 13% in 2020).

Meanwhile, just 6.1% held an income protection policy last year, a slight increase from 2020 (5.9%).

Those in the 18-24 age bracket were the least likely to hold a protection policy (16%), followed by 25-34 (43%) and those 75+ (49%).

The most common age bracket to have a policy were those aged 45-54.

The FCA found that alongside the youngest age bracket (84%), those in unemployment (80%) or with a household income of less than £15,000 (71%) were most likely not to have cover in 2022.

This was followed by renters (69%), single adults (67%) and those with low financial resilience or with low confidence in managing money (both 66%).

The report also found that only 6.1% of respondents had accessed financial advice through a regulated advice firm or IFA in 2022.

"Unsurprisingly, use of regulated financial advice increases with wealth. For example, almost one in three (31%) adults with investible assets of £100,000 or more had had regulated financial advice in the last 12 months, compared with just 2% of adults with less than £10,000", the report said.