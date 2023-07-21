Three quarters of intermediaries see rising interest in low-cost health cover

Research of 54 intermediary brokers in the healthcare sector found that an additional 41% of firms have seen a "significant" increased interest in low-cost health cover.

Low-cost cover was more favourable for businesses than digital GP services (82%), employee assisted programmes (79%) and cash plans (77%).

Intermediaries also reported seeing a greater interest in hybrid health cover products (64%), which includes cover that applies to an "equal mix of all" and to some specific employees, Benenden Health detailed.

Rebecca Mian, head of HR at Benenden Health, commented: "A one-size fits-all solution is no longer good enough. The workplace is built on diverse people whether it's differences in age, gender, race, geography, family and lifestyle constructs and of course, health conditions. Hybrid healthcare products are a good step in the right direction for employee equality."

For businesses enquiring about full workforce cover, 42% of intermediaries have seen preferences for different cover levels, while only 28% of intermediaries stated that same cover levels are in-demand.

Andy Wiggans, chief commercial officer at Benenden Health, said: "The UK population is currently managing a harsh economic climate, the mental and physical health repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising NHS waiting times both in primary and secondary care.

"So overall, I'm not surprised that more businesses are opting for low-cost healthcare products. It's a positive choice for businesses' health, and the health of their employees."