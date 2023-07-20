Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty

Protection Guru will add UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform as a quotation and new business processing option within the Protection Guru Pro Quality, Price and Value research system.

The offering will cover life insurance, mortgage protection, income protection and critical illness, Protection Guru noted.

Ian McKenna, Protection Guru founder, detailed this is the first in a series of additional strategic integrations the platform is implementing to help mortgage and wealth advisers to give the "best possible advice" on protection plans in a streamlined way to fit business processes.

"Our partnership with UnderwriteMe uniquely provides advisers with a solution that can meet two major protection new business obligations for Consumer Duty. The ability to include an assessment of value, based on quality and price and, in addition, present a client with a comparative personalised underwritten price at the time of advice," McKenna commented.

The solution allows advisers to carry out analysis of quality and price to meet the new fair value rules by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) within recommendations to customers, McKenna added, and it allows advisers to offer fully underwritten pricing "in a matter of minutes."

He noted that the protection gap can only be fully addressed when it is easy for advisers with different specialities to provide "comprehensive" advice and to get plans in force in minutes rather than weeks.

Mark Cracknell, commercial director at UnderwriteMe, said: "This integration is the next step in making UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform a unique experience for advisers and their customers. Our partnership is pivotal with Consumer Duty round the corner, ensuring advisers are compliant whilst removing barriers, making protection more accessible to them and their customers."