Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty

First in series of strategic integrations

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Protection Guru partners with UnderwriteMe on Consumer Duty

UnderwriteMe has partnered with Protection Guru to help advisers meet new business regulations ahead of the Consumer Duty implementation this month (31 July).

Protection Guru will add UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform as a quotation and new business processing option within the Protection Guru Pro Quality, Price and Value research system.

The offering will cover life insurance, mortgage protection, income protection and critical illness, Protection Guru noted.

Ian McKenna, Protection Guru founder, detailed this is the first in a series of additional strategic integrations the platform is implementing to help mortgage and wealth advisers to give the "best possible advice" on protection plans in a streamlined way to fit business processes.

"Our partnership with UnderwriteMe uniquely provides advisers with a solution that can meet two major protection new business obligations for Consumer Duty. The ability to include an assessment of value, based on quality and price and, in addition, present a client with a comparative personalised underwritten price at the time of advice," McKenna commented.

The solution allows advisers to carry out analysis of quality and price to meet the new fair value rules by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) within recommendations to customers, McKenna added, and it allows advisers to offer fully underwritten pricing "in a matter of minutes."

He noted that the protection gap can only be fully addressed when it is easy for advisers with different specialities to provide "comprehensive" advice and to get plans in force in minutes rather than weeks.

Mark Cracknell, commercial director at UnderwriteMe, said: "This integration is the next step in making UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform a unique experience for advisers and their customers. Our partnership is pivotal with Consumer Duty round the corner, ensuring advisers are compliant whilst removing barriers, making protection more accessible to them and their customers."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of adults aged 18-40 can't afford life insurance: Beagle Street

Clark UK and iptiQ add new Over 50s life cover

More on Adviser / Broking

MorganAsh launches protection triage service
Adviser / Broking

MorganAsh launches protection triage service

For mortgage advisers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2023: Now open for submissions!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2023: Now open for submissions!

COVER is delighted to announce the return of its annual Excellence Awards, with all provider and intermediary categories for 2023 now open for submissions.

COVER
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read
Zoe Priselac, managing director at Way More Solutions
Adviser / Broking

Zoe Priselac: Creating a new way to put customers first

“I was passionate about protection… I didn't want anybody else to be in that situation.”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 July 2023 • 6 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read