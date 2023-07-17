New laws to place onus on employers to provide support for carers: Towergate

The Carer's Leave Act 2023 will create regulations that will entitle employees to at least one week of leave per year to provide or arrange care for a dependant with a long-term care need, from day one of employment.

According to Carers UK, one in seven UK adults currently working also act as a caregiver, while approximately 600 employees per day resign from their paid employment to be able to care for a loved one, and 75% of carers in employment worry about continuing to juggle work and care.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "Employers can use the forthcoming Carer's Leave Act as an instigator to look at the support they currently provide for carers and where this could be improved or enhanced. Giving the right support at work can mitigate the need for carers to take additional time off."

Towergate stated that implementing a range of support systems, such as Employee Assistance Programmes (EA), dedicated mental health services or access to specialist care services for conditions such as neurodiversity, can help support more employees acting as a caregivers.

Meanwhile, other considerations such as enabling flexible working where possible can be a "simple option that can be of huge benefit to carers."

Clark added: "The physical and mental strain on employees who are also carers is immense. However, with the support of their employer, it does not need to be so detrimental to their work.

"A supportive employer will be better able to attract and retain staff who are also carers, enabling employees to still be able to work whilst they have caring responsibilities and bringing financial benefits to the business both short and long term."