Bupa attains Plain Numbers certification on customer documents

The first of Bupa's communications to adopt the Plain Numbers Approach and be certified are a leaflet which explains the no claims discount and the initial quote email a potential customer receives.

Both are "critical communications" that include numbers and require a customer to make an informed decision, Bupa confirmed.

The partnership between the insurer and Plain Numbers, an organisation that helps firms take practical action to support customers who may struggle with understanding numbers or numeracy challenges. was first announced in August 2022.

During the three-year partnership, select Bupa staff are being trained to become Plain Numbers practitioners and communicate key numbers clearly and fairly in documents such as policy quotes and renewal letters.

This approach, which is in line with new Consumer Duty understanding outcomes, will help improve customer experiences across Bupa, the insurer stated.

Richard Washington, general manager for consumer at Bupa UK Insurance said: "This collaboration has been driven by a shared goal of helping customers and putting them first in all that we do.

"Simple changes to presenting numbers in a way that customers can understand, irrespective of their level of numeracy, can make a huge difference, help them make the right decisions about their health cover and ensure good outcomes.

"We are embedding the Plain Numbers Approach across our business, so it becomes part of our culture."

Mike Ellicock, chief executive and co-founder of Plain Numbers, added: "We're delighted to have helped Bupa take their focus on customer outcomes to the next level by achieving Plain Numbers certification on key documents, particularly as they are the first health insurer to do so.

"With the work Bupa has done to improve understanding those customers should now be able to make informed decisions about their insurance."