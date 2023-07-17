Bupa attains Plain Numbers certification on customer documents

"This collaboration has been driven by a shared goal of helping customers"

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Bupa attains Plain Numbers certification on customer documents

Bupa has become the first health insurer to achieve a Plain Numbers certification on key customer communications.

The first of Bupa's communications to adopt the Plain Numbers Approach and be certified are a leaflet which explains the no claims discount and the initial quote email a potential customer receives.

Both are "critical communications" that include numbers and require a customer to make an informed decision, Bupa confirmed.

The partnership between the insurer and Plain Numbers, an organisation that helps firms take practical action to support customers who may struggle with understanding numbers or numeracy challenges. was first announced in August 2022.

During the three-year partnership, select Bupa staff are being trained to become Plain Numbers practitioners and communicate key numbers clearly and fairly in documents such as policy quotes and renewal letters.

This approach, which is in line with new Consumer Duty understanding outcomes, will help improve customer experiences across Bupa, the insurer stated.

Richard Washington, general manager for consumer at Bupa UK Insurance said: "This collaboration has been driven by a shared goal of helping customers and putting them first in all that we do.

"Simple changes to presenting numbers in a way that customers can understand, irrespective of their level of numeracy, can make a huge difference, help them make the right decisions about their health cover and ensure good outcomes.

"We are embedding the Plain Numbers Approach across our business, so it becomes part of our culture."

Mike Ellicock, chief executive and co-founder of Plain Numbers, added: "We're delighted to have helped Bupa take their focus on customer outcomes to the next level by achieving Plain Numbers certification on key documents, particularly as they are the first health insurer to do so.

"With the work Bupa has done to improve understanding those customers should now be able to make informed decisions about their insurance."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

New laws to place onus on employers to provide support for carers: Towergate

FCA proposes stronger rules on use of influencers in financial promotions

More on PMI

One third of adults won't consider health insurance
PMI

One third of adults won't consider health insurance

82% of those aged between 50-64 ruled it out

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 June 2023 • 2 min read
Health insurance key driver for choosing new employment roles: ABI
PMI

Health insurance key driver for choosing new employment roles: ABI

Majority would take cover if offered by employers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
The growing interest in private healthcare: What do advisers need to know?
PMI

The growing interest in private healthcare: What do advisers need to know?

"11% of UK workers had accessed private hospital treatments in the past two years – for 18-24 year-olds, this increased to 17%"

Karen Woodley
clock 21 June 2023 • 5 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read