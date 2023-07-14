Younger employees' wellbeing hinges on sustainability issues: Bupa

New research shows

According to the latest Bupa Wellbeing Index report, around half (48%) of Gen Z would leave their current employer if it was unable to evidence action on environmental issues.

The health insurer's report, carried out among 8,002 nationally representative respondents, found that 42% of workers said a lack of action on social or environmental issues by their employer has a negative effect on their mental health, up from 33% in 2021.

For employees aged 16-26, classified as Gen Z, this rose to 66%. Over half of this group (56%) said putting forward sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives to leadership, and seeing these come to fruition, would make them more motivated at work, in turn driving productivity, loyalty and talent retention.

Around one in five (21%) workers said it's not enough for senior leaders to put out promises on sustainability without getting input from the wider workforce, rising to 29% among Gen Z.

On average, workers were willing to take a 19% reduction in pay, rising to 23% among Gen Z, to work for a company taking action against climate change.

James O'Reilly, chief risk and sustainability officer at Bupa Global & UK, said the research shows that a growing proportion of the UK workforce are presenting businesses with a "mandate" to do more to reach sustainability targets.

Rachel Murray, head of employee health and wellbeing at Bupa Global & UK, added: "For younger workers, it's essential that their employer is setting and meeting ambitious sustainability goals that they can see is making tangible change.

"Many Gen Z workers in particular feel their generation is responsible for protecting the environment - a pressure that can take its toll on wellbeing and mental health in the workplace when they see practices that go against good sustainability action.

"Giving people more of a direct say in what ESG initiatives they want to see is likely to become more widespread within UK businesses, allowing the workforce to feel more invested in both business performance and creating a better world."

