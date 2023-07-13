Cirencester Friendly joins TMA Club protection panel

TMA Club has announced the addition of Cirencester Friendly’s income protection products to its TMA protection and lender panel.

TMA offers mortgage, protection and general insurance products to directly authorised intermediaries, as well as compliance support and ancillary services.

TMA's directly authorised brokers will now have access Cirencester's My Earnings Protected and Income Assured Enhanced income protection products, as well as its My Extra Benefits package.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented that despite the potential for illness or injury preventing people form working highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic "many people are still sacrificing income protection to cut their expenses amid the cost-of-living crisis."

"Cirencester Friendly's approach to this, and its wider mission, aligns with our own at TMA Club; we both appreciate the importance of customers having access to the most flexible, cost-effective options, so that they can keep their livelihoods and families fully protected, especially during times of financial instability," Martin said.

"Partnering with Cirencester Friendly is the latest step in our commitment to ensuring our broker members can support their customers' wide-ranging protection needs, by further expanding our income protection range. We look forward to seeing the added value that Cirencester Friendly is sure to bring to our protection panel."

Alan Waddington, distribution director at Cirencester Friendly, added: "TMA Club shares our vision of growing the protection market, sharing expertise, and delivering a personal service for all.  By joining TMA Club and providing its brokers with access to our innovative income protection products, we are ensuring both our products and message reaches a wider audience.

"This is especially crucial now, amid increasing complexity and uncertainty. We are pleased to be partnering with a club that works tirelessly to help its directly authorised brokers support their customers' protection needs."

