Importance of mental health, GP access increases for employees: Towergate

In hybrid working world

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Research from Towergate Health & Protection shows one in two employers have acknowledged an increased importance in mental health support and access to GPs for their staff in the wake of the move to hybrid working models.

A survey of 500 HR decision-makers found that while hybrid working has had an impact on the wellbeing priorities of employees, there is still "a full spectrum of increased needs" among staff that employers are aware of.

More than half (57%) of employers acknowledged an increased need for mental health support for staff, while one in two (50%) recognised increased need for staff to be able to access a virtual GP at any time.

This was followed by being able to access support to prevent ill-health, such as advice on fitness and nutrition (48%), support for financial health (48%), a better understanding of their own specific health risks of their general health and wellbeing, such as fitness levels (46%) and social interaction/a sense of community in the workplace (46%).

Towergate noted that the increased importance of staff being able to access a 24/7 GP virtually reflects the ongoing issues employees face securing appointments through the NHS, as well as tying in with "increased demand for preventative health support and risk profiling."

Meanwhile, the increased importance of social interaction and support for physical issues, such as musculoskeletal (MSK) problems are "closely linked" to the change in working habits brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Wellbeing, commented: "Employees' needs have changed in the new hybrid working world, and health and wellbeing support must adapt in turn. Programmes need to be all-encompassing, across of four pillars of health and wellbeing: mental, physical, social, and financial."

"The working environment has changed for many and so have priorities regarding health and wellbeing. Employers must take the time to find out what support employees want most and modify their programme where needed to provide the most effective solutions."

