BIBA appoints Graeme Trudgill as new chief executive

Trudgill has been a member of the BIBA executive board for more than ten years, leading the association's policy team incorporating corporate affairs, technical services, and communications in his role as executive director.

BIBA stated he has been responsible for its public affairs lobby with Government and possesses "an in depth understanding of members' issues, through authoring BIBA's annual Manifesto and his involvement with its advisory boards."

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, a Chartered Insurance Practitioner and was a practicing insurance broker prior to joining BIBA.

Commenting on his role, Trudgill said: "I'll be leading from the front using my experience as a broker, and from my 22 years at BIBA to take the organisation to the next level. I'm in a unique position to understand what members need and to be able to build on the success of Steve's leadership.

"We are in the change business, with ever developing changes to legislation, regulation, technology, risks and customer needs. I am prepared to make necessary adaptations, here at BIBA, to our approach and activities that will provide the best possible support for members as we move forward."

Current chief executive, Steve White, announced he would step down from the position during the BIBA annual conference in May. Having held the role for the past decade, White said he believe was leaving BIBA "in the most capable hands."

BIBA chair, Jonathan Evans, added: "Graeme is a force to be reckoned with in the insurance industry, and is the right choice for our next chief executive. He has been a key player at BIBA, involved in strategic decisions at the very top for a long time.

"Graeme has outstanding engagement skills being able to unify multiple stakeholders for the benefit of brokers. During my time as an MP, I had direct experience of his professional approach to lobbying for and representation of BIBA's members, so I am without doubt that he will successfully take BIBA through its next phase."