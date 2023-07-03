TELUS Health extends wellbeing service to the UK

TELUS Health Wellbeing offers preventative healthcare and wellbeing solutions through the workplace, available via a health benefits programme.

Digital tools and resources are available to employees through the service, such as a health risk assessment, personal goal setting and activity tracker.

Through the support of a digital tool, TELUS Health said that employees can improve their health through behaviour change and achieve personal wellbeing goals.

Philip Mullen, managing director EMEA at TELUS Health, told COVER: "Our Mental Health Index found that 33% of Brits have changed their career goals since the pandemic, the most out of every other nation, with factors including the cost-of-living crisis, wellbeing, and mental health all at play.

"In this tight labour market where economic inactivity levels reach record highs, it's vital that employers work on retaining talent as well as attracting it. Focusing on health and wellbeing is a key facet to elevating today's workplace and ensuring employees are well supported."

According to TELUS Health's research earlier this year, over one third (34%) of employees in the UK have a high mental health risk, while 43% of employees ended their workday feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted.

"That's why we have launched TELUS Health Wellbeing in the UK, to put health into the hands of more working Brits through their employers," Mullen said.

"In turn, this will have massive benefits for the workplace with improved productivity, connectivity between colleagues and a health-focused culture."