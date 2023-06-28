Top five adviser FAQs in final countdown to Consumer Duty: SBG

With just over one month until the new Consumer Duty requirements come into force on 31 July 2023, Bankhall is urging advisers to ensure they are fully ready for the forthcoming changes. "Consumer Duty is the most significant regulatory change our industry has seen in over a decade. It's imperative adviser firms ensure they are 100% ready by focusing their attention in the right areas in the run up to implementation," commented Preston Todd. "This might seem a daunting prospect as the clock ticks down, but there's lots of support available and embracing the changes offers a great oppo...