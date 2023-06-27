Health insurance key driver for choosing new employment roles: ABI

Majority would take cover if offered by employers

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
New research conducted on behalf of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has found that health insurance plays a key role for people in deciding whether or not to take a new job.

Research carried out for the ABI by Public First among 2,000 UK adults found that over half (57%) of people viewed health insurance as an important factor when choosing a new employment role, followed closely by income protection (49%).

Detailed in the associations A Sustainable Healthcare System For All report, published today (27 June), seven out of ten (69%) of those surveyed said they would consider taking out a health insurance policy if it was offered by their employer.

Meanwhile, the research also found that over half (54%) of people surveyed were in favour of the government providing tax incentives to employers that offer health and protection benefits to staff.

Rebecca Deegan, head of protection and health at the ABI, said the role of insurers in ensuring a "healthy, thriving workforce can't be underestimated."

The sector's investment in prevention and early diagnosis encourages people to take control of their health and live healthier lives," Deegan commented.

The ABI has again called on employers to utilise Day One Statements to communicate available benefits to staff on the first day of employment, and then again on an annual basis.

"As the number of people out of work due to ill-health rises, it's also in employers' best interest to inform their employees about the health and wellbeing support available to them, both on day one of a new job and annually," Deegan added.

"This is vital to encourage staff to make best use of the services on offer to support them to stay in good health." 

