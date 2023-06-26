One quarter of people with long-term sickness want return to work

2.6 million are economically inactivity due to ill-health

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Nearly one quarter (22%) of people who have been forced out of work following a long-term sickness wish to return to work, according to Broadstone.

Broadstone's analysis of data from The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 2.6 million people were economic inactivity due to ill-health.

The independent consultancy stated that this suggests over half a million people (560,000) want to return to employment if they can improve their health.

Enabling this demographic back into work will "boost" the UK economy, Broadstone noted, as it will help employers to tackle staff shortages and support people with the cost of living crisis.

Brett Hill, head of health and protection at Broadstone, said: "In a labour market where competition for talent is intense, the ability to quickly diagnose, treat and return staff to the workforce is vital. Moreover, with a pool of eager workers waiting for treatment before returning to the workforce, it demonstrates the latent economic potential to be harnessed by forward-thinking employers."

Broadstone detailed that the number of people out of work has risen "drastically" since Covid-19, with the current figure having grown by nearly half a million (427,000) since the start of 2020, while an additional 99,000 left work in the last six months.

Hill said that employers have a "growing role" to play in supporting the UK's health as the NHS "continues to struggle" and more people exit the labour market following injury and illness, and businesses need to be "more proactive" in providing access to treatment via the private sector.

"Given the crisis in the public health system looks unlikely to abate in the short term, businesses that move fast with wide-ranging, supportive benefits structures are likely to benefit significantly from first-mover advantage," Hill added.

"Not only are they less likely to suffer from a ‘talent drain' due to ill-health but they stand to gain significantly from attracting the brightest and the best."

Jaskeet Briah
