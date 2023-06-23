Preventative healthcare and technology can close protection gap: UN

The report, Health is our greatest wealth: How life & health insurers can drive better health outcomes and address the protection gap, highlighted a four-part plan for life and health insurers to improve health outcomes and address the protection gap.

According to the UNEP Principles for Sustainable Insurance Initiative (PSI) Life and Health Working Group, the first step of the plan is to offer protection products that are "suitable, affordable and accessible" by expanding cover for underrepresented groups and vulnerable groups in regions exposed to climate change risk.

Climate change is impacting the health of individuals around the world and could widen existing health inequities, UNEP stated. In addition to physical health, mental health is being impacted due to the disruption of social life and increased financial uncertainty.

Improving the affordability and accessibility of protection products can be achieved by supporting healthy living for advanced age groups and promoting "fair and inclusive" underwriting decision-making to "reflect the communities" the industry serves, the report detailed.

The second step of the plan stated that an engagement between insurers, policyholders and other stakeholders to promote preventative healthcare will help to close the protection gap by supporting a range of programmes, such as vaccination programmes and education programmes to improve insurance literacy.

Engagement can be improved by promoting healthy lifestyles through reward incentives, according to UNEP, as well as by embedding mental health through group medical propositions and offering mental health services as an "essential" healthcare benefit.

Mental health issues can lead to increased claims through wage and employment gaps and increased risk of mortality and morbidity, UNEP stated, and demand for mental health support services is growing.

Third in the plan is the use of technology and data by insurers to integrate offerings. Technology can be used to integrate care systems, including for eldercare, as well as to increase access to insurance, support preventative measures and make mental health services accessible.

Meanwhile, the fourth step looks for collaboration between healthcare providers, policymakers and local communities through public-private partnerships (PPPs) to support action on antimicrobial resistance and increase understanding of the connection between a healthy lifestyle and a healthy environment.

According to UNEP, the impact of antimicrobial resistance on the global economy is "considerable" due to the number of resulting deaths and disability cases, as well as the increased duration of hospital stays caused by slower recovery rates of certain illnesses.

UNEP said lifestyle choices are a key factor in life and health insurance risk assessments and that this can lower claims, and a change in lifestyle behaviours will increase life expectancy.

Deepak Jobanputra, chief sustainability officer at Vitality, told COVER that the report highlights the need for health and life insurers to "put preventative healthcare at the heart of the sector to enable better health outcomes and close the protection gap."

"While investment in preventative healthcare comes as some cost for insurers, the benefits are three-fold, better for the individual, better for the insurer as a result of fewer claims and better for society in terms of a healthier and more productive population," he said.

Recently, Vitality joined the UNEP's PSI initiative, a global sustainable framework for the insurance industry aimed at helping the insurance industry to reduce environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and address opportunities in these areas.

"The good health of customers, suppliers and importantly, employees, needs to be given equal priority. Healthy people and a healthy planet cannot exist in isolation," Jobanputra added.