COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: Winners gallery

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party): TELUS Health
Best Mental Health Support Service: Zurich
Young Insurance Person of the Year: Ella Gardiner
Outstanding Use of Technology: WPA
Outstanding Claims Management Team: AIG Life
Outstanding Case Study Success: LV=
Intermediary Support Champion: Donna Morgan
Outstanding New Partnership: UnderwriteMe
Outstanding Marketing Team: Zurich
Best Health & Wellness Offering: AXA Health
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team: Zurich
Outstanding Underwriting Team: AIG Life
Outstanding Business Development Team: The Exeter
Outstanding Protection & Health Leader: Setul Mehta
Customer Care Champion: Lynne Richards
Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond': Freedom Health Insurance
All of this year's winners!
A photo gallery from COVER Customer Care Awards 2023, held at The Montcalm Marble Arch on 21 June, featuring this year's winners.
You can see the full list of winners from this year's awards programme here.