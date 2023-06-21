COVER Claims and Underwriting Forum 2023: Protection fraud cases more 'complex'

Speaking at COVER's Claims and Underwriting Forum 2023 today (21 June), Jemide detailed that life insurance represented the fourth most common type of fraud claims for the insurance industry, representing 2.7% of overall cases received by the IFED.

"The bread and butter of IFED is referrals; without referrals that come from the industry, we wouldn't exist. The amount of referrals that we've accepted on average is around 70%," Jemide told delegates.

However, complexities around gathering evidence for protection claims, particularly for life insurance, create a reluctance to put these cases forward to IFED.

Challenges with fraud cases for protection include establishing a genuine identity of the deceased and confirming false details within a claim. This is a specific challenge if the claim is for an individual who passed away abroad, as Jemide noted that it can be difficult to determine if this individual is in fact alive or not.

Another challenge revolves around medical evidence, he explained, including assessing whether evidence is genuine or false, and how to establish if death certificates are forged.

Specifically for income protection (IP) there are challenges around determining if an incident being claimed for is false or exaggerated, particularly when it comes to gathering supporting evidence to show an incident did not happen as claimed, Jemide detailed.

However, the use of social media can be used to assess the authenticity of fraud cases as it can prove the level of disability or injury for a claimant, and this can contribute towards proving if a case is on a criminal level.

Additionally, claimants for IP who might walk around despite their injury often say they are having a "good day", which poses a challenge in proving if a case is genuine as Jemide begged the question of how to prove if a claimant is in fact just having a good day.

"Seven years ago, we used to reject a high number of cases because they were not that good, so working with the industry is changing perceptions around fraud," Jemide said.

"We have done a lot of sessions to raise awareness of fraud for industry leaders. There's an element of collaboration which has made accepting cases pretty good."