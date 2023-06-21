HSBC Life joins TMA Club protection panel

TMA offers mortgage, protection and general insurance products to directly authorised intermediaries, as well as compliance support and ancillary services.

Brokers who are directly authorised by TMA will now have access HSBC Life's critical illness (CI) products, which recently extended to cover Type 2 diabetes without the use of NHS records.

The addition of HSBC to the panel means TMA brokers will not require GP reports and will have access to the insurer's pre-sale underwriting tool.

Through HSBC, there is no severity requirement for heart attacks, TMA noted, and brokers will have access to children's CI which is included at no extra cost. Children up to the age of 23 are covered, regardless of education status, although this stands at age 21 on core plans.

Additionally, the customers of TMA brokers will have access to nurse screening with a real-time dashboard and notifications through HSBC.

Mike Furniss, head of protection sales at HSBC Life, commented: "In an increasingly complex market, we're pleased to be partnering with a mortgage club that is constantly ensuring its directly authorised brokers are best equipped to support their customers' intricate protection needs."

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: "Our partnership with HSBC Life reinforces TMA Club's continued commitment to giving our brokers the best possible tools to support their customers. This support goes well beyond core mortgage products, ensuring customers and their families are sufficiently protected in the process."

"With a fully digital service designed to reduce time and manual work, we're certain that HSBC Life will be a valuable addition to our panel," Martin added.